Kathy Griffin Is Getting a Divorce

It's over between Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick, just days before their fourth wedding anniversary. "Well...sh*t. This sucks," Griffin posted on Instagram and X Friday, apparently in reference to her impending divorce. The comedian filed divorce paperwork Thursday, citing irreconcilable differences, TMZ reports. The couple's date of separation is listed as December 22. Griffin asked the court to enforce a prenuptial agreement (which, in TMZ's interpretation, means no spousal support is needed, nor will child support be involved since they had no kids together).

Griffin, 63, and Bick, 45, started dating in 2011, People reports. They broke up in 2018, got back together within months, and wed on New Year's Day in 2020 in what they called a "surprise" wedding, per the Hollywood Reporter. When they first met at a food and wine festival, "I didn't think it would last [because] he's 18 years younger than I am!" Griffin told People back in 2016. She said she enjoyed the fact Bick, who also became her tour manager, is "like a regular guy, you know, he's like a real guy. He's not like a Hollywood guy." This is her second divorce; she was previously married to Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006. (Read more Kathy Griffin stories.)