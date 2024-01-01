Green Day Takes a Swing at Trump During NYE Show

When Green Day released the song "American Idiot" nearly two decades ago, the band was taking aim at then-President George Bush, reports the Guardian . On New Year's Eve, the band tweaked the lyrics to swing at another former president. During their televised appearance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong swapped the line "I'm not a part of a redneck agenda" for "I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda."

It's not the first time the band has set its sights on Trump. As USA Today reports, they sang this very line in 2019 at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Prior to that, at the 2016 American Music Awards, Green Day broke into an anti-Trump chant—"No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA"—while performing. More recently, the band sold a limited edition T-shirt featuring Trump's August 2023 mugshot. (See it here.)