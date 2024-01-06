Jobs That Saw 2023's Biggest Pay Hikes

Last year saw pretty nice bumps in some fields
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 6, 2024 8:30 AM CST
Celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble doles out a fresh new look for driver Chase Brinwall of Fargo, ND, during a pit stop at the brand's pop-up salon on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in Summit, SD.   (Craig Lassig/AP Images for Super 8 by Wyndham)

While many of us were fixated on inflation making our paychecks smaller last year, some of us were seeing our paychecks rise accordingly—or even more than accordingly. Payscale takes a look at Bureau of Labor Statistics data and the salaries of more than 774,000 Americans to compile the jobs that saw the biggest pay hikes percentagewise, reports the Hill. Some were fields that took a drubbing during the pandemic, and many workers left permanently, leaving much demand in a relatively post-pandemic world. Without ado, the biggest winners, along with their median salaries:

  1. Assistant manager, customer service—2023 wage growth 24%; median pay $44,200
  2. Hairstylist—22%; $34,300
  3. Master plumber—21%; $82,700
  4. Auto body repairer—21%; $52,100
  5. Job coach—21%; $46,600
  6. A/V tech—20%; $57,100
  7. Animator—19%; $71,400
  8. Fitness coach—19%; $51,100
  9. Roofer—19%; $51,700
  10. General manager—18%; $70,700
