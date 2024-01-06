Michael Bolton is taking a break from his touring schedule, with a sobering reason behind his hiatus. The 70-year-old "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You" singer revealed on Friday that "2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges"—including a brain tumor, which he said was discovered right before the holidays and required "immediate surgery," per People . "Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success," Bolton wrote on social media , adding that he was now recovering at home.

However, his condition has necessitated that he pull back from work for a while, he noted. "For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I'll have to take a temporary break from touring," the father of three and grandfather of six wrote. "It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon." CBS News notes Bolton had tour dates coming up in Florida, California, Ohio, Louisana, and Texas, as well as appearances in Europe in the spring. (Read more Michael Bolton stories.)