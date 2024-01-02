Leader of South Korea's Democratic Party Stabbed

The leader of South Korea's Democratic Party—the main opposition party in the country—was stabbed Tuesday while visiting the southern port city of Busan. Live-streamed television footage showed a man, wearing a paper crown with the politician's name and apparently posing as a supporter, approach as Lee Jae-myung left through a group of reporters and others, the New York Times reports. The man asked for an autograph before stabbing Lee in the neck, the Guardian reports. Lee was seen on the ground, eyes closed, as people pressed a handkerchief to his bleeding neck before an ambulance took him to the hospital. The suspect was taken down by police and bystanders and detained by police. Authorities have not given an update on Lee's condition, nor have they speculated on a possible motive, but he was said to be conscious at the hospital.