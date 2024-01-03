House Republicans Will Soon Have Just a 2-Vote Cushion

Republicans will see their majority in the House of Representatives dip even further when Rep. Bill Johnson resigns earlier than he'd been expected to. The Ohio Republican is taking a job with Youngstown State University and it was known he'd be leaving by mid-March, but his office announced Tuesday that he'll step down this month, on January 21, the Hill reports. Following Kevin McCarthy's resignation and George Santos' expulsion, Republicans currently can afford to lose just three votes on a party-line measure. After Johnson leaves, there will be 219 Republicans and 213 Democrats in the House, plus three vacancies, meaning Republicans will be able to lose just two votes on such measures in a full-attendance scenario.