House Republicans Will Soon Have Just a 2-Vote Cushion

Republicans will see their majority in the House of Representatives dip even further when Rep. Bill Johnson resigns earlier than he'd been expected to. The Ohio Republican is taking a job with Youngstown State University and it was known he'd be leaving by mid-March, but his office announced Tuesday that he'll step down this month, on January 21, the Hill reports. Following Kevin McCarthy's resignation and George Santos' expulsion, Republicans currently can afford to lose just three votes on a party-line measure. After Johnson leaves, there will be 219 Republicans and 213 Democrats in the House, plus three vacancies, meaning Republicans will be able to lose just two votes on such measures in a full-attendance scenario.
Even so, as the AP reports, more retirements are expected in the longer term, and it's actually the GOP that currently has the edge. About two dozen Democrats won't seek reelection in 2024, while just 14 Republicans have decided against running for reelection. (And at least one Democrat is also retiring early next month.) Meanwhile, a special election will be held for Santos' seat February 13 (it's currently rated as a toss-up between the Democrat and Republican candidates). Amid all this, a partial government funding deadline looms January 19 and the second deadline on February 2—after Johnson's exit. (Read more House of Representatives stories.)