Snoop's Next Gig Is Olympic

Sounds like Snoop Dogg might be trading in his gin and juice for some baguettes and brie this summer. The 52-year-old rapper, marijuana aficionado , and Martha Stewart bestie is adding NBC Olympic correspondent to his resume at the Paris Games, reports NBC News, which flagged the news three days after NBC Sports issued a press release about it. Says Mr. Calvin Broadus himself: "We're going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It's going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked."

"We don't know what the heck is going to happen every day," says an NBC exec, per the Hill, "but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show." What Snoop will be up to, according to the release: Attending Olympic events, checking in with NBC host Mike Tirico, hanging out with athletes, and exploring Paris, all while offering up his "unique take" on all he beholds. He concludes: "Let's elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?" (No word on whether this former senator will be watching.)