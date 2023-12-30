Paula Abdul Sues Nigel Lythgoe for Sexual Assault

Days before the closing of California's lookback window that allows survivors to sue for sexual assault regardless of when it occurred, Paula Abdul is suing her former boss under the law. Abdul says Nigel Lythgoe, the producer behind American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, sexually assaulted her during her time as a judge on both of those shows, Deadline reports. Early in her days on Idol, Abdul says Lythgoe pushed her against a wall, groped her, and tried to kiss her while they were in an elevator together. Years later, in 2015 while she was appearing on SYTYCD, she says Lythgoe invited her to his place to talk about work opportunities and while she was there, he climbed atop her and again tried to kiss her as she sat on his couch, TMZ reports.

She says he once called and "taunted her that they should celebrate because it had been 'seven years and the statute of limitations had run,'" the lawsuit says, stating, "Lythgoe clearly knew that his assaults of Abdul were not just wrong but that he held the power to keep her silent." She says that while she told one of her reps about at least the first alleged incident, she did not report either for fear of retaliation. Her lawsuit also accuses Lythgoe and various production companies named in the suit of discriminating against her in terms of compensation, and says she was subjected to "constant taunts, bullying, humiliation, and harassment" on the set of Idol. She also says she witnessed Lythgoe assaulting one of his assistants when she worked on SYTYCD. California's lookback window closes Sunday.