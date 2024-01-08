Looking for a New Job? These Cities Are Best

This Is the Best City in America for Job Seekers

Arizona's Scottsdale tops WalletHub's list, while Newark, NJ, comes in last
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 8, 2024 4:41 PM CST
New year, new you? If that new you includes scouting for a new job, WalletHub has narrowed down which cities in America are best for that hunt. The site looked at more than 180 of the country's most populated cities, using 31 key metrics in two main categories: a city's general socioeconomics, including everything from median annual income and commute times to safety, family friendliness, and how affordable housing is; and the job market itself, which cites opportunities, employment growth, average starting salaries, job security, and the like. The Arizona city of Scottsdale emerges at the top of WalletHub's rankings as the best city for job seekers, while Newark, New Jersey, comes in last. Check out the top and bottom 10 cities:

Best cities for jobs

  1. Scottsdale, Arizona (No. 1 in "Job Market" category)
  2. Tampa, Florida
  3. Salt Lake City
  4. Columbia, Maryland
  5. Austin, Texas
  6. Atlanta
  7. Seattle
  8. Pittsburgh
  9. Plano, Texas
  10. Boston

Worst cities for jobs

  1. Bridgeport, Connecticut
  2. Columbus, Georgia
  3. Memphis, Tennessee (last in "Socioeconomics" category)
  4. Bakersfield, California
  5. Stockton, California
  6. Augusta, Georgia
  7. San Bernardino, California
  8. Gulfport, Mississippi
  9. Las Cruces, New Mexico (last in "Job Market" category)
  10. Newark, New Jersey

