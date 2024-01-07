Golden Globes Add Big Names

Film, TV awards show tries again, with changes
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 7, 2024 10:05 AM CST
Golden Globes Emphasizes Stars
Jo Koy speaks to reporters during the Golden Globe Awards Press Preview at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday in Beverly Hills, California.   (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Golden Globe Awards are back on Sunday, with plenty of behind-the-scenes changes aimed at cementing a yearslong comeback effort. Scandals have led to a membership revamp and a new broadcaster, but whether viewers will tune in remains a question. To attract an audience, the show has unveiled a starry list of presenters including Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Affleck, and Dua Lipa. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS from the Beverly Hilton hotel, beginning at 8pm Eastern. It will air at 5pm on the West Coast. Here's a breakdown, per the AP:

  • The host: Comedian Jo Koy, who has headlined several Netflix specials and starred in last year's comedy film Easter Sunday, will host the Globes. The job typically requires serving a mix of biting humor to the audience of film and television stars and keeping the ceremony from getting too sloppy. Koy promised to deliver. "They're giving me the blessing to be me," he said.
  • The signature: The Golden Globe Awards had long been one of the highest-profile awards season broadcasts, second only to the Oscars. The show was touted as an A-list party whose hosts often took a more irreverent tone than their Academy counterparts. It also only honored the flashiest filmmaking categories, meaning no long speeches from visual effects supervisors or directors of little-known shorts. Some years, organizers were pilloried for nominating poorly reviewed films with big-name talent in hopes of getting them to the show. Recently, they've more often overlapped with the Oscars. The show also recognizes television.
  • The backdrop: It will be the first major broadcast of awards season. And it follows a tumultuous few years behind the scenes, following a bombshell report in the Los Angeles Times. The 2021 report found that there were no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which voted on the awards. Stars and studios boycotted the Globes and NBC refused to air it in 2022 as a result. After the group added journalists of color to its ranks and addressed ethical concerns, the show came back last January in a one-year probationary deal with NBC. The network did not renew. Since then, HFPA has been dissolved and reinvented as a for-profit organization.
  • Other presenters: Announced presenters include Angela Bassett, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Annette Bening, Mark Hamill, Kevin Costner, Jonathan Bailey, Orlando Bloom, and Will Ferrell.
  • The nominees: Barbie is the top nominee, followed closely by Oppenheimer. The films reflect a unique aspect of the Globes—the top film winners are split into two categories. This year, that gives the show a chance to capitalize on the Barbenheimer craze. Films nominated for best motion picture drama include Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Anatomy of a Fall, and The Zone of Interest. In the best motion picture musical or comedy category, Barbie was joined by Air, American Fiction, The Holdovers," May December and Poor Things. Succession was the top-nominated television program, with nine nods including for the series' top stars. The AP lists more nominees here.
  • The deciders: The group nominating and voting for the awards is now made up of a more diverse group of over 300 people from around the world.
(Read more Golden Globes stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X