Golden Globes Add Big Names

The Golden Globe Awards are back on Sunday, with plenty of behind-the-scenes changes aimed at cementing a yearslong comeback effort. Scandals have led to a membership revamp and a new broadcaster, but whether viewers will tune in remains a question. To attract an audience, the show has unveiled a starry list of presenters including Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Affleck, and Dua Lipa. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS from the Beverly Hilton hotel, beginning at 8pm Eastern. It will air at 5pm on the West Coast. Here's a breakdown, per the AP: