World's 10 Most Punctual Airlines Aviatian analysts Cirium also ranks airports By Gina Carey, Newser Staff Posted Jan 7, 2024 9:30 AM CST Copied A Delta Airlines jet is pulled into position at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) Interested in improving the odds of arriving on time when flying? Aviation analyst Cirium released its rankings on the top airports and airlines that won't leave you waiting on the tarmac. Check out the 10 best in each category below. Most On-Time Airports: Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport (US) Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (India) Kempegowda International Airport (India) El Dorado International Airport (Colombia) Salt Lake City International Airport (US) Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (US) Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (US) Philadelphia International Airport (US) Hamad International Airport (Qatar) Haneda International Airport (Japan) Charlotte Douglas International Airport US) San Diego International Airport (US) Most On-Time Airlines: SA Avianca (Colombia) Azul (Brazil) Qatar Airways (Qatar) Delta Air Lines (US) Iberia (Spain) LATAM Airlines (Chile) ANA (Japan) JAL (Japan) Saudia (Saudi Arabia) American Airlines (US)