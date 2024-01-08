NYT Piece Speculating on Taylor Swift's Sexuality Sparks Ire

There's quite a bit of fallout after the New York Times, in an uncharacteristic move, published an opinion piece openly speculating on a person's sexuality. The move would have been "highly unusual for a reputable news organization," as CNN puts it, no matter who the column was about, but in this case, it happened to also be about quite possibly the biggest star in the world at the moment: Taylor Swift. The guest essay by Anna Marks went through a list of Swift references, some open and some simply guessed at by fans, to LGBTQ+ topics. Marks' hypothesis: that Swift may be signaling she herself identifies with that community (though she has publicly denied being a part of it and says she is just an ally).