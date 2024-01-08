Margot Robbie Goes 'Full Barbie' on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Taylor Swift stunned in shimmery, liquid acid green custom Gucci at the newfangled Golden Globes , Sandra Hüller swept onto the red carpet in goddess green, and Margot Robbie went full Barbie in pink custom Armani Privé at Sunday's start of the rush-rush awards season, the AP reports. Colman Domingo honored the man he portrays in Rustin—activist Bayard Rustin—in a Nehru tuxedo adorned with pins, while Lily Gladstone, a star of Killers of the Flower Moon and a red carpet newcomer, wore Valentino, a white gown with a black overcoat. She had a Bulgari diamond choker around her neck. Fashion risk-taker Timothée Chalamet, the latest Wonka, donned a bedazzled black jacket with black skinny trousers and a low-buttoned black shirt. His designer: Celine Homme.

Swift's stunner by Gucci's Sabato De Sarno included three straps at the back. Robbie, the star and a producer of the blockbuster and heavily nominated Barbie film, wore a hot pink sequined Armani gown with a pink tulle boa. Her look was modeled on Superstar Barbie from 1977. "If the Golden Globes were any indication, we're in the midst of a new Hollywood Gilded Age when it comes to fashion," said Madeline Hirsch, news director for InStyle. "Everyone from Emma Stone to Quinta Brunson glimmered and glittered in shimmering gowns that caught the light. Even Taylor Swift got in on the action wearing a very Reputation-coded green sequin gown." See some of the looks in our gallery, or read more commentary here.