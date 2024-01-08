Here Are Your Golden Globe Winners

Christopher Nolan's American epic Oppenheimer dominated the 81st Golden Globes Sunday night, winning best drama, while Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things pulled off an upset victor over Barbie to triumph in the best comedy or musical category, the AP reports. If awards season has been building toward a second match-up of Barbenheimer, this round went to Oppenheimer. It also won best director for Nolan, best drama actor for Cillian Murphy, best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr., and for Ludwig Göransson's score. Along with best comedy or musical, Poor Things also won for Emma Stone's performance as Bella.