Here Are Your Golden Globe Winners

Christopher Nolan's American epic Oppenheimer dominated the 81st Golden Globes Sunday night, winning best drama, while Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things pulled off an upset victor over Barbie to triumph in the best comedy or musical category, the AP reports. If awards season has been building toward a second match-up of Barbenheimer, this round went to Oppenheimer. It also won best director for Nolan, best drama actor for Cillian Murphy, best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr., and for Ludwig Göransson's score. Along with best comedy or musical, Poor Things also won for Emma Stone's performance as Bella.
Lily Gladstone won best actress in a dramatic film for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. Gladstone, who began her speech speaking the language of her native tribe, Blackfeet Nation, is the first Indigenous winner in the category. "This is a historic win," said Gladstone. "It doesn't just belong to me." More winners, per the AP:
- TV comedy series: The Bear
- TV drama series: Succession
- Limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for TV: Beef
- Cinematic and box office achievement: Barbie
- Male actor in a movie musical or comedy: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Female actor in a supporting movie role: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
- Female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for TV: Ali Wong, Beef
- Male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for TV: Steven Yeun, Beef
- Supporting female actor in a TV series: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Supporting male actor in a TV series: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Best screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
- Female actor in a TV drama: Sarah Snook, Succession
- Male actor in a TV drama: Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Female actor in a TV comedy: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Male actor in a TV comedy: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Stand-up comedy TV special: Ricky Gervais, Armageddon
- Motion picture, non-English: Anatomy of a Fall (France)
- Animated film: The Boy and the Heron
- Original song: "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie
