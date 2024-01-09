Golden Globes Host: Yeah, Taylor Swift Joke Was 'Weird'

Golden Globes host Jo Koy is responding to the backlash over his performance at the awards show in general, and his joke about Taylor Swift specifically. "It's a tough room. It was a hard job, I'm not going to lie," he said Monday during an appearance on GMA3 , per Variety . "I'd be lying if [I said] it doesn't hurt. I hit a moment there where I was like, 'Ah.' Hosting is just a tough gig. Yes, I'm a stand-up comic but that hosting position it's a different style." He also pointed— as he had while on stage at the ceremony —to the fact that he had just signed on as host 10 days beforehand.

As for the joke about Swift, who was in the audience and appeared decidedly unamused by it, he acknowledged it was "just a little flat" and that it was "a weird joke." The Globes was airing after an NFL game, and Koy said during his opening monologue that the biggest difference between the two events was "we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift, I swear." Speaking to GMA3, he said he "was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn't have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn't come out that way." At an afterparty the night before, he'd told Extra he meant it as a "compliment," Insider reports. "It's like, she can be more intimate tonight. That's all," he said. (Read more Jo Koy stories.)