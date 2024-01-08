One Taylor Swift Reaction Sums Up Night for Globes Host

She gave 'a look cold enough to form ice on TV screens' after joke about her by Jo Koy
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 8, 2024 10:35 AM CST

By many accounts, comedian Jo Koy had a rough night Sunday as host of the Golden Globes. And one moment in particular might sum things up—the instant one of his jokes went viral, though not in the way the 52-year-old might have hoped.

  • The joke: "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," said Koy, per People. The reference is to Swift's presence at games cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.
  • Icy response: The camera then panned to Swift in the audience, who most definitely wasn't laughing. She "maintained a frosty expression as she took a sip from her drink," per the New York Post. Watch it here.

  • Chilly: Swift "delivered a look cold enough to form ice on TV screens around the world," writes Ellen Gamerman at the Wall Street Journal. She "turned into the ice queen" is how TMZ puts it. Deadline is more neutral: Swift was "seemingly unimpressed." All in all, her reaction is going over much better than Koy's actual joke, writes Bryan West at USA Today.
  • Aftermath: Koy played down the moment in an interview with ET after the show. "Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute," he said of the joke. "I was just saying it's less cutaways, that's all."
(Read more Taylor Swift stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X