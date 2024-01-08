By many accounts, comedian Jo Koy had a rough night Sunday as host of the Golden Globes. And one moment in particular might sum things up—the instant one of his jokes went viral, though not in the way the 52-year-old might have hoped.

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," said Koy, per People. The reference is to Swift's presence at games cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Icy response: The camera then panned to Swift in the audience, who most definitely wasn't laughing. She "maintained a frosty expression as she took a sip from her drink," per the New York Post. Watch it here.