Don't Call Them Truant Officers Anymore

That school absenteeism remains sky-high after the pandemic has been well documented. But a story by ProPublica and the New Yorker adds a new wrinkle to the narrative: More schools across the US are turning to private companies to try to get kids back in the classroom. And their focus is not on punishment but on encouragement. One person profiled is Shepria Johnson, who works for a company called Concentric Educational Solutions and spends her day knocking on the doors of homes in the Detroit area where absentee students live. When a parent asks if she's a truant officer, she replies, "No, I'm a professional student advocate," using the company term. "If you're a truant officer, they're defensive," she says. "They automatically assume you're here to get them in trouble."