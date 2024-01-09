Nikki Haley Trims Trump's Lead in New Hampshire

New Hampshire's primary is just two weeks away, and a pair of polls shows that Nikki Haley is at least chipping away at Donald Trump's lead. One even has the lead down to single digits, cementing her place as the clear No. 2 in the race, reports Politico.

7 points: A poll from the University of New Hampshire and CNN has Trump up 39% to 32% over Haley in the state. Haley has gained 12 points since November, particularly among independent voters. The only other candidate to crack double digits was Chris Christie at 12%. Should Christie withdraw, Haley would likely close the gap with Trump even more, the poll suggests.