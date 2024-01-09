Politics / Nikki Haley 2024 Nikki Haley Trims Trump's Lead in New Hampshire One poll has her behind by single digits, though another has the gap at 20 points By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jan 9, 2024 12:51 PM CST Copied Nikki Haley waves after a Fox News Town Hall, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) New Hampshire's primary is just two weeks away, and a pair of polls shows that Nikki Haley is at least chipping away at Donald Trump's lead. One even has the lead down to single digits, cementing her place as the clear No. 2 in the race, reports Politico. 7 points: A poll from the University of New Hampshire and CNN has Trump up 39% to 32% over Haley in the state. Haley has gained 12 points since November, particularly among independent voters. The only other candidate to crack double digits was Chris Christie at 12%. Should Christie withdraw, Haley would likely close the gap with Trump even more, the poll suggests. 20 points: A new Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA Today survey shows a more comfortable lead for Trump of 20 points (46-26) in New Hampshire. On the bright side for Haley, she's cut 10 points off the gap since October. On the less-bright side for her, the poll suggests that Haley "has either leveled off or her support has cooled in recent weeks," writes James Pindell in the Globe. Iowa: The Iowa caucuses are just one week away, and Haley has a much bigger hill to climb there. The Hill has Trump at 51%, Ron DeSantis at 18%, and Haley at 17%. "It would always be great for someone to outperform expectations in Iowa, and right now Trump's expectations are a resounding win," says Matthew Bartlett, a GOP strategist in the state. (Read more Nikki Haley 2024 stories.) Report an error