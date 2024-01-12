The Emmys take place Monday, and it's the awards ceremony's 75th anniversary of celebrating the best on the boob tube. To honor that milestone, the Television Academy assembled members and academics who sifted through more than seven decades of TV gold, including news reports, sitcoms, dramas, variety shows, made-for-TV movies, and even children's programming, per US News & World Report. The result: 75 of the most impactful television moments on the small screen, with the Apollo 11 moon landing—and astronaut Neil Armstrong's famous line—coming in at No. 1. Here, the top 10 moments on the telly, as well as the decade in which they aired: