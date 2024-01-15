Anti-Trafficking Group Founder Faces Criminal Complaints

Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard's legal troubles are getting deeper. Celeste Borys, Ballard's former executive assistant at the anti-child trafficking group, has filed criminal complaints in five jurisdictions alleging that he sexually assaulted her, attorney Suzette Rasmussen tells the Salt Lake Tribune . Rasmussen, whose client has already filed a criminal complaint in Utah, says complaints were filed last week in four jurisdictions in California. Borys and her husband also filed a civil lawsuit against Ballard in October, joining six other women suing Ballard for alleged sexual misconduct, reports KUTV .

The accusers say Ballard, whose organization inspired the movie Sound of Freedom, sexually assaulted them during trips supposedly designed to catch child traffickers. According to a lawsuit filed by five women in October, they were subjected to "coerced sexual contact" while posing as Ballard's wife in a "couples ruse." Ballard, the lawsuit said, "would claim that he and his female partner had to maintain the appearance of a romantic relationship at all times in case suspicious traffickers might be surveilling them at any moment."

"My client's decision to report the assaults in additional jurisdictions speaks to the widespread nature of the traumatic events she and other women have experienced due to Tim Ballard's sexual deviancy," Rasmussen tells the Tribune. Ballard, who has stepped down from the organization he founded in 2013, is also being investigated by the Utah attorney general's office. Whitney Bernstein, a lawyer for Ballard, described Borys' legal actions as "ever-changing shakedown." The group filed a counterclaim against her last month, accusing her of violating a non-disclosure agreement, the Tribune reports. (Read more Tim Ballard stories.)