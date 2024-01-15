10 Best States to Drive

Rush-hour traffic, lousy roads, gas prices, expensive repairs—driving can be a pain for all those reasons and many more. But as a new assessment by WalletHub shows, drivers in some states are better off than others. The site crunched a slew of factors, including the aforementioned, to rank the states where it's best (and worst) to drive:



Best states to drive

Iowa, 65.87 overall score Georgia, 63.95 Kansas, 63.48 Oklahoma, 63.26 Alabama, 62.49 North Carolina, 62.34 Ohio, 62.31 Tennessee, 61.97 Texas, 61.91 North Dakota, 60.91