10 Best States to Drive

Rush-hour traffic, lousy roads, gas prices, expensive repairs—driving can be a pain for all those reasons and many more. But as a new assessment by WalletHub shows, drivers in some states are better off than others. The site crunched a slew of factors, including the aforementioned, to rank the states where it's best (and worst) to drive:
Best states to drive
- Iowa, 65.87 overall score
- Georgia, 63.95
- Kansas, 63.48
- Oklahoma, 63.26
- Alabama, 62.49
- North Carolina, 62.34
- Ohio, 62.31
- Tennessee, 61.97
- Texas, 61.91
- North Dakota, 60.91
Worst states to drive
- Montana, 52.20
- Vermont, 51.71
- Rhode Island, 51.52
- Nevada, 51.45
- Massachusetts, 51.39
- California, 49.75
- West Virginia, 49.23
- Delaware, 47.47
- Washington, 47.46
- Hawaii, 44.86
