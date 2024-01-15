10 Best States to Drive

Iowa is crowned the champ in new ranking
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 15, 2024 3:28 PM CST
Rush-hour traffic, lousy roads, gas prices, expensive repairs—driving can be a pain for all those reasons and many more. But as a new assessment by WalletHub shows, drivers in some states are better off than others. The site crunched a slew of factors, including the aforementioned, to rank the states where it's best (and worst) to drive:

Best states to drive

  1. Iowa, 65.87 overall score
  2. Georgia, 63.95
  3. Kansas, 63.48
  4. Oklahoma, 63.26
  5. Alabama, 62.49
  6. North Carolina, 62.34
  7. Ohio, 62.31
  8. Tennessee, 61.97
  9. Texas, 61.91
  10. North Dakota, 60.91

Worst states to drive

  1. Montana, 52.20
  2. Vermont, 51.71
  3. Rhode Island, 51.52
  4. Nevada, 51.45
  5. Massachusetts, 51.39
  6. California, 49.75
  7. West Virginia, 49.23
  8. Delaware, 47.47
  9. Washington, 47.46
  10. Hawaii, 44.86
