Chelsea Handler hosted the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, and she got in a little shot at ex-boyfriend Jo Koy in the process. When the audience laughed at a joke about Martin Scorsese—Handler said she would "toss him around like a little Italian meatball"—the comic responded: "Thank you for laughing at that. My writers wrote it." The audience then gave her even more applause, notes People. It's a clear reference to something Koy said during his much-panned gig hosting the Golden Globes on Jan. 7.
"Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago," he said on stage after a joke didn't land. "You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they're the ones you're laughing at." For the record, Koy—he and Chandler dated from 2021 to 2022—subsequently apologized for throwing his writers under the bus, calling it a "rookie move," notes Entertainment Weekly. As for the awards, themselves, it was another "Barbenheimer" triumph. Some key winners, via the Guardian:
- Best picture: Oppenheimer
- Best director: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Best actor: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Best actress: Emma Stone, Poor Things
- Best supporting actor: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Best supporting actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
- Best comedy: Barbie
- Best original screenplay: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
