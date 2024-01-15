Chelsea Handler hosted the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, and she got in a little shot at ex-boyfriend Jo Koy in the process. When the audience laughed at a joke about Martin Scorsese—Handler said she would "toss him around like a little Italian meatball"—the comic responded: "Thank you for laughing at that. My writers wrote it." The audience then gave her even more applause, notes People. It's a clear reference to something Koy said during his much-panned gig hosting the Golden Globes on Jan. 7.