Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill Is on the Way to Stores

Opill, the first over-the-counter birth control pill approved by the FDA, has been shipped to retailers and pharmacies and will be available for purchase later this month, Perrigo Company says. "From an online perspective, it should be available for order pretty much immediately," Perrigo exec Triona Schmelter tells CNN. She says that after it moves through distribution pipelines, which might take a few weeks, "consumers will find it in the family planning section in most retailers and should be able to pick it up at their convenience." No prescription will be needed for the pill, which Perrigo says is 98% effective. It was approved for use with a prescription decades ago.

Price. Perrigo says the pill has a recommended retail price of $19.99 for a one-month supply and $49.99 for a three-month supply, and will be sold at Opill.com for $89.99 for a six-month supply. The Free the Pill advocacy group has urged the company to make the price much lower, suggesting $15 for a three-month supply.