10% of 'Superuser' Drivers Use a Third of US Gas

Incentivizing a fraction of drivers to switch to electric vehicles would have the most impact, a new study by environmental advocacy group Coltura says. These drivers, called gasoline superusers by the group, make up only one in 10 people on the road, but they burn through about a third of the gasoline used in the US, according to Green Car Reports. They also use more than three times as much gas as the average motorist (1,260 vs. 354 gallons per year) and drive three times as far (roughly 40,000 miles vs. 13,000). Shifting government EV incentives to subsidize these approximately 21 million drivers would not only cut down on greenhouse gases, but save the superusers a lot of money on gas, the study suggests. Two examples of note: