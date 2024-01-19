Biden's Immigration Shift Worries Some Democrats

At least partly to secure support for military aid to Ukraine and Israel, President Biden has been willing recently to negotiate with congressional Republicans on immigration legislation. One result is being worked on in the Senate now, a measure that would restrict migrants' ability to claim asylum at the US-Mexico border while including money for aid to Ukraine and Israel. Such positions return Biden to where he has been on immigration over most of his political career, the Wall Street Journal reports, causing progressives to fear he's abandoned the policies he backed in his presidential campaign.

When he was running in 2020, Biden's campaign released what the Journal calls "the most liberal immigration proposal of any mainstream Democratic candidate in history." It called for closing privately run immigration detention centers, protecting longtime workers lacking permanent legal status, and reversing many of Donald Trump's border policies. When he took office, Biden did take steps. He stopped construction of the border wall, the travel ban affecting several Muslim-majority countries, and the Remain in Mexico policy. Although he sent legislation to Congress with many of the pieces Democrats wanted, Biden didn't push for it the way he did, say, the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The White House defended Biden's current change, with a spokesperson saying, "Our immigration system is broken, and that is why his administration is working to find a bipartisan agreement." After meeting with Biden on Wednesday, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said something similar, per the Journal. "We have talked about the necessary elements to solve this problem," Johnson said, including "reform to the broken asylum and parole systems." Some members of Biden's party are less accepting. "The president has certainly changed his tune from when he campaigned on how important it was to protect and restore the asylum system," said Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. (Read more President Biden stories.)