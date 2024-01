The NFL announced its Super Bowl pregame lineup on Thursday: Country star Reba McEntire will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" after rapper-singer Post Malone performs "America the Beautiful." The opening act will be Andra Day, who will do "Lift Every Voice and Sing," TMZ reports. Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Once halftime arrives, it will be Usher's show, as the league announced in September. (Read more Super Bowl stories.)