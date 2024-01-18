A man suspected of killing a woman in Colorado had a severed hand in his pocket when he was arrested, according to police. Solomon Martinez, a security guard, was arrested at work on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of the woman, whose body was discovered in a creek Jan. 10, the Pueblo Chieftain reported this week. An officer found the hand in a plastic bag inside a chest pocket of his jacket, according to Martinez's arrest affidavit, and police believe it belonged to the woman.