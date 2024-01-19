Dallas Cheerleaders Have Beef With Packers Players

Darien Lassiter has been a cheerleader with the Dallas Cowboys and she says she's "never experienced as much disrespect" from an opposing team's players as she did from Green Bay Packers players during Sunday's wild card game. In a video posted on TikTok Wednesday, Lassiter says Packers players "would come up to us standing on the sideline minding our own business and start yelling at us," the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. She says the players yelled very close to the cheerleaders' faces. "I feel like it's unsportsmanlike conduct and it's so crazy how they can't do that to the Cowboys players or any other players, but they can do it to the cheerleaders and nothing's going to happen," she says.
Green Bay won 48-32 on Sunday, handing Dallas their first home defeat since 2022. "I understand the playoffs is a huge deal," Lassiter says. "I truly get it but that does not mean your humbleness and respect for women flies out the window." The New York Post reports that Jensen Lynn, a fellow Cowboys cheerleader, backed up Lassiter's account in a comment on the video, saying she "literally was on the verge of tears." Another cheerleader said the players were "extremely disrespectful," per the Huffington Post. The Packers play the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday—and Lassiter says now that the Cowboys are out, she'll be rooting for any team that isn't Green Bay. (Read more NFL stories.)