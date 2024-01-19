Dallas Cheerleaders Have Beef With Packers Players

Darien Lassiter has been a cheerleader with the Dallas Cowboys and she says she's "never experienced as much disrespect" from an opposing team's players as she did from Green Bay Packers players during Sunday's wild card game. In a video posted on TikTok Wednesday, Lassiter says Packers players "would come up to us standing on the sideline minding our own business and start yelling at us," the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. She says the players yelled very close to the cheerleaders' faces. "I feel like it's unsportsmanlike conduct and it's so crazy how they can't do that to the Cowboys players or any other players, but they can do it to the cheerleaders and nothing's going to happen," she says.