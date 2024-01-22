Retiring Soon? Consider These States

Whether you're nearing retirement age or simply planning way ahead, where you ultimately stick out your golden years can make a big difference in how you live those years, and how much it affects your pocketbook. WalletHub looked at all 50 states, using nearly four dozen metrics in three main categories: quality of life, which looked at everything from crime to the weather; health care; and affordability, including 55-and-over-specific concerns such as the cost of in-home services. Perhaps unsurprisingly, tropical Florida ranks No. 1 on WalletHub's list, while Kentucky comes in last. Read on to see how other states fare:
Best States to Retire In
Worst States to Retire In
- Florida (No. 1 in "Quality of Life" category)
- Colorado
- Virginia
- Delaware
- Wyoming
- Idaho
- New Hampshire
- Minnesota (No. 1 in "Health Care" category)
- Montana
- Pennsylvania
- Illinois
- Arkansas
- Washington
- New York (last in "Affordability" category)
- Louisiana
- Oklahoma
- Rhode Island
- Mississippi (last in "Quality of Life" category)
- New Jersey
- Kentucky
