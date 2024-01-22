Retiring Soon? Consider These States

Florida comes in first in WalletHub's rankings; Kentucky is last
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 22, 2024 2:17 PM CST
Retiring Soon? Consider These States
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Sam Edwards)

Whether you're nearing retirement age or simply planning way ahead, where you ultimately stick out your golden years can make a big difference in how you live those years, and how much it affects your pocketbook. WalletHub looked at all 50 states, using nearly four dozen metrics in three main categories: quality of life, which looked at everything from crime to the weather; health care; and affordability, including 55-and-over-specific concerns such as the cost of in-home services. Perhaps unsurprisingly, tropical Florida ranks No. 1 on WalletHub's list, while Kentucky comes in last. Read on to see how other states fare:

Best States to Retire In

  1. Florida (No. 1 in "Quality of Life" category)
  2. Colorado
  3. Virginia
  4. Delaware
  5. Wyoming
  6. Idaho
  7. New Hampshire
  8. Minnesota (No. 1 in "Health Care" category)
  9. Montana
  10. Pennsylvania
Worst States to Retire In
  1. Illinois
  2. Arkansas
  3. Washington
  4. New York (last in "Affordability" category)
  5. Louisiana
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Rhode Island
  8. Mississippi (last in "Quality of Life" category)
  9. New Jersey
  10. Kentucky
See how other states stack up according to WalletHub. (If you're not quite at retirement age yet, here are the best states for job hunting.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X