Football Player Has Been in College 9 Years

Cam McCormick came out of high school in 2016 as one of the most sought-after college football recruits. He's about to suit up for his ninth season—and he's still in college. McCormick has announced his intention to play one more season at the University of Miami, and he will set the college football record for longevity when he does so, reports the Oregonian. The 25-year-old tight end started his college career at the University of Oregon, but he was soon sidelined by a string of injuries—requiring six surgeries—along with the pandemic, per ESPN and the AP.
Because of those extenuating circumstances, the powers-that-be in college athletics have granted him waivers along the way to play longer than normal. "I'll have been in college for nine years, yes," says McCormick, per the Washington Post. "Is that what I wanted to do when I got to college? No! But everything happens for a reason, and I'm glad that this happened to me, rather than somebody else, because I know that I'm mentally strong." McCormick still harbors hope of making the NFL upon graduation. (Read more college football stories.)