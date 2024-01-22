Football Player Has Been in College 9 Years

Cam McCormick came out of high school in 2016 as one of the most sought-after college football recruits. He's about to suit up for his ninth season—and he's still in college. McCormick has announced his intention to play one more season at the University of Miami, and he will set the college football record for longevity when he does so, reports the Oregonian. The 25-year-old tight end started his college career at the University of Oregon, but he was soon sidelined by a string of injuries—requiring six surgeries—along with the pandemic, per ESPN and the AP.