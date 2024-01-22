'Hammered' Singer Outrages Fans at Dolly Parton Tribute

They didn't get their money back, as a "hammered" Elle King had warned them, but fans at a Dolly Parton tribute did receive an apology from the Grand Ole Opry after a profane, substandard performance Friday night. King cursed during her act, told the audience she was impaired, and forgot the words to the Parton song she was supposed to sing to mark the star's birthday, NBC News reports. "Dolly Parton would've been mortified," one fan at the show posted on X, adding that King "ruined the night."

The next day, the Opry posted on X, "We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night's second Opry performance." King seemed to be singing in gibberish and making up words to Parton's hit, "Marry Me," per People. To audience shouts, King responded, "You ain't getting your money back." Parton was not at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for the shows in honor of her 79th birthday. But one fan imagined what might have happened if the star had been there. "I'm sure Dolly's first thought would be to try to help this woman," a post reads on Saving Country Music. (Read more Grand Ole Opry stories.)