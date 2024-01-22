Jason Kelce Carries Girl to Meet Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce, older brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, literally gave a young Buffalo Bills fan a boost during Sunday's playoff game. People reports that the Philadelphia Eagles center, who took off his shirt to celebrate the first of his brother's two touchdowns, came out of his suite at Highmark Stadium and carried a young girl in Bills colors to where Taylor Swift, his brother's girlfriend, could see her. The girl was carrying a sign that read, "I love T Swift," Sports Illustrated reports. After the girl waved to Swift, Jason Kelce posed for a photo with her before returning to the suite.

"This kid is going to school today being the only person who got to say hi to Taylor in person," writes James Dator at SB Nation. "I don't care if your heart is as hard as the Grinch's, that's pretty damn cool." The Chiefs described the older Kelce, who was seen drinking out of a bowling ball with tailgating Bills fans before the game, as their "No. 1 hype man," CNN reports. Travis Kelce and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, were pelted with snowballs by Bills fans after the Chiefs' 27-24 win, reports NBC Boston. (Read more Jason Kelce stories.)