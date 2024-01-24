Court: Mexico's Lawsuit Against US Gun Makers Can Proceed

A lawsuit filed by Mexico against American gun manufacturers can proceed, a federal appeals court panel ruled Monday, reversing a lower court's decision. The $10 billion lawsuit filed in 2021 was thrown out by a Federal District Court judge in 2022 but the three-judge US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit panel decided unanimously to allow it to be revived, the New York Times reports. The lower court said Mexico's claims were barred under the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, a law that generally shields the firms from liability. In Monday's ruling, the panel said Mexico's lawsuit "plausibly alleges a type of claim" that is "statutorily exempt from the PLCAA's general prohibition," per CNN .

Mexico—which only has one gun store—accuses gun makers including Smith & Wesson, Glock, Beretta, Barrett, Sturm, and Ruger of designing, marketing, and selling guns in a way that encourages a "flood" of guns across the border to drug cartels, the BBC reports. American gun control groups supporting the lawsuit praised the ruling. "Not only did the court recognize the right of another country to sue US gun companies; it also pierced the unfair legal shield that gun companies have been hiding behind," said attorney Jonathan Lowy, per the Times. Lowry, a founder of the Global Action on Gun Violence group, is serving as Mexico's co-counsel on the case.

Mexico estimates that up to 600,000 guns are trafficked across the border every year—and it says between 70% and 90% of guns recovered from crime scenes in Mexico are made by the defendants, CNN reports. The National Shooting Sports Foundation trade group accused Mexico of bringing the "baseless" lawsuit to deflect attention from its own failings. "The Mexican government should focus on bringing the Mexican drug cartels to justice in Mexican courtrooms," said Lawrence Keane, the group's general counsel. (Read more gun manufacturers stories.)