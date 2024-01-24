Biden Wins New Hampshire on Write-In Votes

The showdown between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley in New Hampshire on Tuesday got most of the attention—Trump won—but Democrats also had a primary. It was, however, a little unusual. President Biden will win based on write-in votes, projects the AP. The president's name wasn't actually on the ballot because of a dispute between the Democratic National Committee and the state party about when the primary should be held. As a result, the DNC, which the AP notes has the final say on election rules, has decreed that the primary is meaningless because no delegates will be awarded.