Doomsday Clock Doesn't Budge

The Doomsday Clock will remain this year exactly where it was in 2023—90 seconds until midnight, its historic high. And the group behind the annual gauge of world annihilation says it's not a cause for celebration that the clock did not tick even closer:

"Make no mistake: resetting the clock at 90 seconds to midnight is not an indication that the world is stable," says Rachel Bronson, CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. "Quite the opposite. It's urgent for governments and communities around the world to act. And the Bulletin remains hopeful—and inspired—in seeing the younger generations leading the charge."

The group ticked off a number of dangerous factors, including the continued war in Ukraine, the Hamas raid and the subsequent Israeli bombardment, record-hot temperatures, and worries that artificial intelligence could spin out of control, per CBS News. Perspective: The group created the clock in 1947, per CNN, and it was originally set at 7 minutes until midnight. In some years, it has moved backward.