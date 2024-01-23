It's that time of year when actors and moviemakers huddle around screens for the reading of the Oscar nominations, shedding tears of joy and disappointment. For those who worked on Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which nabbed the most nominations for the 96th Academy Awards at 13, it was surely the former. For the star of Barbie (eight nominations), it might've been the latter. Margot Robbie "gave the iconic doll a beating heart, beautifully conveying her journey from an unattainable ideal to a complex human woman," yet failed to clinch a nod in the best actress category, writes Patrick Ryan at USA Today, one of numerous pundits to view this as a major "snub." Some others: