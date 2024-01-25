Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Heading Back to the NFL

After leading Michigan to win this year's college football championship, Jim Harbaugh's next stop will be back to the NFL. He'll coach the Los Angeles Chargers (where he was quarterback in 1999 and 2000, when the team was still in San Diego), the team announced Wednesday. "Jim Harbaugh is football personified, and I can think of no one better to lead the Chargers forward," owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. "The son of a coach, brother of a coach and father of a coach who himself was coached by names like Schembechler and Ditka, for the past two decades Jim has led hundreds of men to success everywhere he's been—as their coach. And today, Jim Harbaugh returns to the Chargers, this time as our coach. Who has it better than us?"