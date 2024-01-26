Netflix Tosses Halle Berry Film

A film starring Halle Berry is headed for the waste bin. Netflix is canning the science-fiction film The Mothership, which has floundered in post-production for years, per Variety. It starred Berry as one half of a farming couple who finds herself a single mother when her husband mysteriously vanishes. A year later, she and her children find an alien object that puts them on a path to discover what became of their loved one. But the film directed by Matthew Charman, first teased for a 2022 release, "will now only exist in any tangible form as a line on a set of accounts" as "a tax write-off," writes Ben Child at the Guardian.