Remembrances of Holocaust Include Warnings

Survivors, leaders caution about rising antisemitism
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 27, 2024 4:30 PM CST
Remembrances of Holocaust Include Warnings
A Holocaust survivor holds a candle while waiting in line to place it next to the Death Wall at the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, on Saturday.   (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Survivors of Nazi death camps marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp on Saturday in southern Poland, one of many observances in various nations on Holocaust Remembrance Day. As survivors told their stories, leaders gave speeches urging that the killings of 6 million European Jews between 1940 and 1945 never be forgotten—or repeated. "Every new generation must learn the truth about the Holocaust," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, posted online, the AP reports. "Human life must remain the highest value for all nations in the world." The day was marked in:

  • Poland: About 20 survivors of Nazi Germany's death camps laid wreaths and lit candles at the Death Wall in Auschwitz, where mostly Polish resistance members also were executed. Halina Birenbaum, 94, stopped at Barrack 27, where she was put for a time in August 1943, per the AP. She said the suffering from current wars, including the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, was painful for her, feeling like an extension of her experience at Auschwitz.
  • Germany: Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country will continue to carry the responsibility for this "crime against humanity," per USA Today. "'Never again' is every day," he said in his video podcast. "Jan. 27 calls out to us: Stay visible! Stay audible! Against antisemitism, against racism, against misanthropy—and for our democracy."
  • Italy: President Sergio Mattarella on Friday delivered an emphatic denunciation of rising antisemitism and support for the Jewish people, calling the Holocaust "the most abominable of crimes." He also acknowledged the complicity of Italians in the deportation of Jews, per the AP. A torchlit procession was among the events. Rome's police chief prohibited a pro-Palestinian rally planned for the city on Saturday because Holocaust remembrances, but the activists said they would hold it anyway.
  • US: Survivors and their families lit one candle for every million Jews killed in the Holocaust at a memorial in Palm Desert, California. Henry Friedman, who was there, hid with his family in a barn in Poland for 18 months until the Nazi forces lost the area. In Arizona, Dirk van Leenan, 83, spent the week telling students about being held in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp as a child, per USA Today. "I have nightmares about it sometimes," he said. Jewish members of Congress issued statements about the Holocaust and antisemitism. "We cannot be silent" in the face of "resurgent" anti-Jewish ideologies, said Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin, per the Hill. "Silence and apathy are what allowed the Holocaust to take root." President Biden's statement said, "On this somber International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we hold the Jewish community and the people of Israel close in our hearts."
(Read more Holocaust stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X