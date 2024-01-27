Remembrances of Holocaust Include Warnings

Survivors of Nazi death camps marked the 79th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp on Saturday in southern Poland, one of many observances in various nations on Holocaust Remembrance Day. As survivors told their stories, leaders gave speeches urging that the killings of 6 million European Jews between 1940 and 1945 never be forgotten—or repeated. "Every new generation must learn the truth about the Holocaust," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, posted online, the AP reports. "Human life must remain the highest value for all nations in the world." The day was marked in: