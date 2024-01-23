It's a name that has become almost synonymous with professional wrestling, but its bearer, Dwayne Johnson, has never legally owned "The Rock." That will change under a new agreement with the WWE, under which Johnson will also join the board of TKO Group, the sports and entertainment company that houses the WWE and UFC, per the AP. "The Rock" is a name derived from Johnson's father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, who was the first Black champion in WWE history (alongside partner Tony Atlas), according to the WWE. Dwayne Johnson, a movie and wrestling star, has a business portfolio that includes production company Seven Bucks Productions, tequila brand Teremana Tequila, energy drink company ZOA Energy, the Project Rock apparel brand, and the United Football League.
"I'm very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment—while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences," Johnson said in a prepared statement. "I've been there, I'm still there, and this is for them." TKO Group Holdings says Johnson's board appointment, effective Tuesday, reflects its "commitment to delivering long-term value and strong performance for shareholders through strategic growth initiatives across both [the] UFC and WWE."
