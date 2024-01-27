Snowboarder Spends Night Trapped in Gondola

A snowboarder spent 15 hours trapped overnight inside a ski lift gondola in freezing temperatures at a Lake Tahoe resort, according to officials and media reports. Monica Laso boarded the gondola around 5pm Thursday at Heavenly Ski Resort to ride down the mountain because she was too tired to snowboard. But it stopped minutes later while she was still in the sky, she told KCRA, which first reported the news. Laso yelled for help, but no one on the ground heard her, the TV station reported. She didn't have her cellphone, so she couldn't call for help either. "I screamed desperately until I lost my voice," Laso told KCRA in an interview in Spanish. She spent the night rubbing her hands and feet together to fight off the cold, per the AP.
The overnight low temperature was 23 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Laso's friends reported her missing to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, but she wasn't found until Friday morning when the gondola started up again for the day and crews realized she'd been there overnight, the TV station reported. The ski resort, located on the southeastern side of the lake near the California-Nevada border, is investigating how Laso became trapped. Kim George of South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue said Laso was alert and responsive when they reached her. She declined a trip to the hospital. In her 23 years with the fire department, "we've never responded to anything like that," George said. "I'm very curious to hear the story."
