Snowboarder Spends Night Trapped in Gondola

A snowboarder spent 15 hours trapped overnight inside a ski lift gondola in freezing temperatures at a Lake Tahoe resort, according to officials and media reports. Monica Laso boarded the gondola around 5pm Thursday at Heavenly Ski Resort to ride down the mountain because she was too tired to snowboard. But it stopped minutes later while she was still in the sky, she told KCRA, which first reported the news. Laso yelled for help, but no one on the ground heard her, the TV station reported. She didn't have her cellphone, so she couldn't call for help either. "I screamed desperately until I lost my voice," Laso told KCRA in an interview in Spanish. She spent the night rubbing her hands and feet together to fight off the cold, per the AP.