Dad Dies Saving Son, 4, After Both Fall Into Frozen Pond

A Maine man and his 4-year-old son were out for a walk near their Carmel home around 6:30am Friday when both of them fell through the ice on frozen Etna Pond. Kevin Howell, 51, got his son to safety and told him to go get his mother, NBC News reports. Katie Howell told the boy to stay home, while she called 911 and then ran the third of a mile to the pond herself, grabbing an anchor and rope on her way, USA Today reports. She secured the rope, but ended up falling into the pond as she tried to help her husband. A responding officer managed to get her to safety, but could not find her husband; divers found his body in the afternoon.