UN Workers Accused of Helping Hamas Raid

At least 12 employees of a UN relief agency either took part in Hamas' October raid of Israel or helped its planning, reports the Wall Street Journal, citing Israeli intelligence reports. The accusations have rattled the UN Relief and Works Agency and caused the US and several other Western nations to suspend funding. Some of the details:

Allegations: Six UNRWA workers took part in the raid itself and participated in the killing and kidnapping, according to the intel reports. Others allegedly helped with the logistics of planning. The New York Times ticks off examples: "One is accused of kidnapping a woman. Another is said to have handed out ammunition. A third was described as taking part in the massacre at a kibbutz where 97 people died."