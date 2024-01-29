A young Hollywood actor says she's had to ditch Instagram after comments by former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly subjected her to a barrage of harassment on social media. "We're all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified," Erin Moriarty, the 29-year-old who plays Starlight on The Boys, wrote Friday on the social media platform, addressing what happened earlier this month on Kelly's SiriusXM show, which also streams on YouTube, per CNN . During the Jan. 17 broadcast of Kelly's program, Kelly discussed plastic surgery among young women, holding up Moriarty as an example.

"She's decided to completely change her face," Kelly said, showing a "before" photo of Moriarty that she thought had been taken within the last year or so, followed by an "after" shot showing Moriarty with a much more contoured face. "It's not about an objection to plastic surgery, it's about an obsession with turning yourself into this fake version of yourself—truly, like a Kim Kardashian disciple," Kelly said, per Deadline. "I find it like a sign of mental illness. ... I really want to get in the heads of these young girls and say, 'Please don't do this.'" Moriarty hit back at Kelly on her Instagram, saying she'd suffered "one of the most challenging weeks" of her life.

Moriarty noted that the "before" photo had actually been taken "about a decade ago," and that the "after" photo was taken at an event which involved a makeup application with "major contouring." "I remember leaving and feeling pretty," she wrote. "I left feeling better simply because I felt like they had reduced my lack of sleep and worked their magic wands." Moriarty went on to say that, after Kelly's show, the "scathing" comments started flooding her feed.

story continues below

"Shame on you Megyn Kelly," Moriarty wrote. "There's no excuse for these horrific allegations, the verbal abuse that I have had to delete, and genuinely false information that is being used to perpetuate a message that is exhibition feminism." She added to fans: "It's broken my heart. You've broken my heart." Moriarty added that she would be leaving the account open just so people could read her final message, but that everyone should consider it "deactivated," perhaps forever. CNN asked a Kelly rep if Kelly had reached out to Moriarty for comment before speaking about her, but Kelly's rep didn't answer. (Read more Megyn Kelly stories.)