Best, Worst States for Singles

Florida came out best in Wallethub's ranking
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 14, 2024 5:55 PM CST
Single on Valentine's Day? If you're looking for love, you might be better off in another state, according to Wallethub. The site ranked the states using indicators including the number of restaurants and other dating venues per capita, the proportion of single adults, and, since more money equals more dates, cost of living. "The best states are ones that provide a wide variety of venue for dates and have a large population of singles who are actively looking for a partner," says Wallethub analyst Cassandra Happe, but the "unfortunate trade-off" is that those states don't tend to be the most affordable. Florida came out on top, largely due to the number and variety of attractions, plus the frequency of dating-related Google searches.

Best states for singles

  1. Florida
  2. Texas
  3. California
  4. New York (No. 1 in the "Dating Opportunities" category)
  5. Pennsylvania
  6. Illinois
  7. Wisconsin
  8. Ohio
  9. Virginia
  10. New Jersey
Worst states for singles
  1. South Carolina
  2. New Mexico (last in the "Romance and Fun" category)
  3. Hawaii
  4. South Dakota
  5. Wyoming
  6. Kentucky
  7. Alaska
  8. Arkansas
  9. North Dakota
  10. West Virginia
