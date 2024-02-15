Smith Urges Justices to Reject Trump's Attempt to Delay Trial

Special counsel Jack Smith on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to reject Donald Trump's emergency appeal to delay his election interference trial—emphasizing the importance of a speedy trial by beating his deadline to respond to the former president by six days. Smith referenced the November election in his filing. "Delay in the resolution of these charges threatens to frustrate the public interest in a speedy and fair verdict—a compelling interest in every criminal case and one that has unique national importance here," he wrote, per NBC News . Trump wants time for his legal battle to claim immunity to play out; Smith said Trump's argument doesn't meet the standards for the Supreme Court to step in.

The criminal trial was to start on March 4 but was paused while lower courts considered the immunity question; a federal appeals court has rejected Trump's claim. Delays could push the trial deep into the presidential campaign or even past the election, per the New York Times. "The charged crimes strike at the heart of our democracy," Smith told the Supreme Court, per CNN. Trump's team next can file a reply to Smith's argument to the Supreme Court, and the justices could decide the issue in a few days. The court could reject Trump's the emergency appeal or extend the delay while it hears arguments on immunity, per the AP. (More Donald Trump stories.)