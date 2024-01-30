This Was Most-Watched Streaming Original in 2023

By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 29, 2024 7:15 PM CST
In this image released by USA Network, Meghan Markle appears in a scene from "Suits."   (Ian Watson/USA Network via AP)

Nielsen exec Brian Fuhrer says Ted Lasso was such a big hit that he initially thought an error had occurred at the ratings company. The series was the most-watched original series on a streaming service last year, though its maker, Apple TV+, has fewer viewers than any other service Nielsen measures. "Even though Apple TV+ didn't have the biggest footprint, a lot of people have either watched it multiple times or they've had more people come into their viewing pool and watch it," Fuhrer tells the Hollywood Reporter. The sports comedy-drama is the first non-Netflix series to take the top spot in the four years Nielsen has been releasing streaming rankings.

But even Ted Lasso, which was viewed for a total of 16.9 billion minutes, couldn't crack the 10 most-viewed titles on streaming services, a list dominated by "library" titles, Deadline reports. Suits topped the list, with 57.7 billion viewing minutes on Netflix and Peacock, followed by Bluey, with 43.9 billion viewing minutes on Disney+. It was a similar story with movies. Moana, which came out in 2016, was top of the list with 11.6 billion viewing minutes on Disney+. "Originals are sprinters, like Usain Bolt getting that quick run, and the acquired titles are more distance runners," Fuhrer says. (Read more Nielsen Ratings stories.)

