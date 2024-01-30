Cops: Man Posed as UPS Driver Before Killing 3 People in Home

A Minnesota man was charged with murder Monday after authorities say he posed as a package delivery driver, entered a home, and demanded money before he shot three people in the head, including at least one at point-blank range, the AP reports. Alonzo Pierre Mingo, 37, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, with intent, for Friday's killings in a suburban Minneapolis house, which authorities say happened as two children under the age of 5 were present. He's jailed on a $5 million bond. Police said Mingo had been employed at UPS until early January. They found a UPS delivery uniform top and vest in a backpack in Mingo's vehicle.

Coon Rapids police said they received an emergency call to the home Friday. When they arrived, they found two dead men and a dead woman, all with gunshot wounds to their heads. Video footage from outside the home showed three people leaving Mingo's car on Friday and entering the home, police said. Two were dressed as delivery drivers, and one carried a cardboard box, according to authorities. Footage from a home camera showed Mingo, dressed in a UPS-style uniform, lead a man at gunpoint into a bedroom where a woman and two children were, according to a police description of the video.

Police said the video shows Mingo held the man and woman at gunpoint and demanded money, then led the group from the room. He returned to the room with only the woman, then shot her at point-blank range, according to police. "The older child can be seen entering the bedroom shortly thereafter, crying hysterically," Coon Rapids police wrote in a probable cause statement. The younger child later tried to check on the woman, but the older child pulled them away and out of the room, according to the statement. A UPS spokesperson said in an email that Mingo was a seasonal employee "who only worked for the company for a short time" until mid-January.