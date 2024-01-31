After a Gruesome Murder, a Horrifying YouTube Video

January has come to a gruesome end in Pennsylvania's Bucks County, where a man has been accused of beheading his own father and displaying his head in a grisly YouTube video. Law enforcement sources tell the Philadelphia Inquirer that 32-year-old Justin Mohn was arrested Tuesday night in Fort Indiantown Gap and charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and possessing an instrument of a crime. The arrest came after police in Middletown Township responded to a call of a deceased male around 7pm local time on Tuesday at a Levittown home, per a release from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

The call reportedly came from the wife of the victim, identified by sources as Michael Mohn, Justin Mohn's father. When police arrived at the scene, they found the elder Mohn's body in a bathroom, with sources noting he'd been decapitated. Per the release, Justin Mohn fled the scene in his father's vehicle, but WPVI reports that police were able to track him by pinging his cellphone, leading to his arrest in Lebanon County. In between the alleged murder and arrest, Mohn allegedly appeared in a YouTube video, displaying his father's head in a plastic bag and in a cooking pot, reports NBC News.

In the nearly 15-minute clip, Mohn reportedly called his father, who he says was a federal employee, a "traitor" and said all federal officials should die. Mohn also reportedly ranted about "far-left woke mobs," the LGBTQ+ community, Black Lives Matter, and the Biden administration. The video remained on YouTube for hours before it was yanked. Police say they've had "contact" with Mohn in the past, and that they've located a video "associated with this event"; it's not clear if it's the same video that made the rounds online. Police say Mohn is being held without bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 8. (Read more murder stories.)