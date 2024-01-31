Nicki Minaj Fans Target Rival's Dead Mom

Sometimes when rappers feud, even the dead need security. As Megan Thee Stallion trades barbs with arch-rival Nicki Minaj, a Texas cemetery has increased security to protect the grave of the former's mother, who died of brain cancer in 2019, TMZ reports. After Megan dropped a new track Thursday, with a veiled reference to Minaj's husband, Minaj said Megan "better go conjure up your mother and apologize." And as TMZ reports, "some of [Minaj's] fans"—who are known as "Barbz"—took that to heart."

Megan's song, "Hiss," includes the line, "These hoes don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law." Megan's Law refers to "the federal legal requirement that convicted sex offenders appear on a registry," per Rolling Stone. Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, was convicted of attempted rape in 1995 and more recently of failing to register as a sex offender. Minaj did not take the diss quietly, taking to streaming platform Stationhead to claim her former collaborator "threw people under the bus," per TMZ, giving examples like DaBaby, Tory Lanez (the man sentenced to 10 years for shooting Megan in the foot), and Megan's own mother. "You better go conjure up your mother and apologize," Minaj added.

Minaj's fans then took to social media to leak the location of the grave of Megan's mother, Holly Thomas, and encourage people to mess with it. The cemetery hasn't observed anything concerning but is reportedly on high alert. Minaj hardly calls off her fans in a new track, "Big Foot," released Monday. "This little beggin' w---- talkin' 'bout Megan's Law/For a free beat, you can hit Megan raw," she raps, per Rolling Stone. "The things that you've lied about, even pertaining to your mom—you don't want them out, OK?" (More Nicki Minaj stories.)